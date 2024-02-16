Long-duration storm system arrives this weekend

Mid and upper-level clouds will continue to stream into the region as our next storm approaches. Saturday will start off overcast and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s. High temperatures will drop to the low 60s.

A frontal system will bring light showers to the Central Coast by the early afternoon. It will weaken as it moves southward. Light scattered showers may continue here and there overnight into Sunday morning. Rain totals will generally amount to a quarter or half an inch for this first band. Ventura County may only receive a tenth of an inch.

There may be a period of moderate rain around midday on Sunday. Moderate and heavy rain will resume with an atmospheric river structure in the nighttime hours, and will be slow-moving. Rain will be mostly consistent through Monday. Light showers will continue into at least Tuesday, and the storm will be faster-moving at that point.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, rain totals will likely range from 2 to 4 inches in coastal areas, and from 4 to 8 inches in mountain and foothill areas. The rainfall from this storm combined with the rainfall of our most recent large storm last week creates a higher risk of flooding and landslides. Rainfall rates will reach up to 1 inch per hour.

A flood watch is in effect for Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Western SLO County, most of Santa Barbara County (except for the Cuyama Valley), most of Ventura County (except the north mountains). Be very careful around low-lying and flood-prone areas. Excessive street flooding is possible and river flows will be strong. There is elevated risk around the Ventura River in particular.

There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, in which case rain rates could exceed 1 inch per hour. There will be localized damaging southerly wind gusts. We cannot rule out the possibility of a weak tornado. Several inches of snow will fall around resort level.

Surf will also be high, and there should be special attention paid to Port San Luis, the Santa Barbara Harbor, and southwest-facing beaches. There is a high surf advisory from Saturday to Tuesday. There is also a coastal flood advisory from early Sunday morning to early Tuesday morning. Waves will be 15 to 20 feet on the Central Coast, 6 to 10 feet on the South Coast, and 10 to 15 feet on the Ventura coast. Beach erosion is a risk.