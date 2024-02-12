Dry but cloudy conditions Tuesday

Skip to Content
High pressure is keeping the skies clear from wet weather this week. It will be cloudy at times but dry on the Central Coast for the next few days. Rain is likely to return this weekend along with some colder temperatures. That rain will continue through early next week.

Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s in valley areas, and in the 40s on the coast. High temperatures will be in the 60s overall.

It will be foggy Tuesday morning. Onshore winds will bring in that marine layer through Wednesday. Patchy drizzle is possible during that deeper marine layer.

A slow moving storm system will bring multiple days of rain with the potential for several inches of rainfall. One to two inches of rain is expected along the Central Coast and valley areas. Up to four inches of rain is expected in the mountains. We could even get several inches of mountain snow this weekend.

