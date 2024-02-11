A chilly morning and mild day on Monday

High pressure will stay in place Monday and Tuesday, with little difference in temperature or conditions both days. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s with potentially frosty morning conditions. High temperatures will stay near or slightly below normal in the 60s.

Offshore flow will weaken somewhat on Tuesday, and slowly turn back onshore by Tuesday or Wednesday. With the switch, it will allow for more cloud coverage midweek, along with a slight cooldown.

We will potentially return to a wet weather pattern in the latter part of the week. Some models are showing a slight chance of rain by Thursday, between 20 to 30 percent. Chances are also slight on Friday. More likely, we will remain dry with cooler temperatures and cloudier skies.

Signs are pointing to rain storms Saturday and Sunday with chances standing at 60 to 70 percent as of the publish time of this article. Rain may last into Tuesday and will be heavy at times. Models are indicating 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in total for most coastal areas, with more on south-facing mountain slopes.