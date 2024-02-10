Breezy & mild for now, forecast for Feb 11th

Despite a chilly overnight and morning, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures made for a beautiful start to the weekend. For now, we are not under any watches or advisories for either cold temperatures or northerly winds. However, gusty north winds are expected for areas below canyons and mountain passes where wind speeds could push above 30 mph. We will likely also see another cold overnight with some areas dipping to close and maybe even just below freezing. If the National Weather Service posts any change to watches or advisories, we will pass on that information to you. Highs on Sunday are expected to warm a few more degrees with most areas seeing temperatures in the 60's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to hold off a very active Pacific Ocean storm track. Chilly air will continue to drift in from the north, but slight warming to near normal level temperatures by about mid week. The second half of next week will bring some interesting changes as our long range forecast models see the potential for another round of powerful storms. It is very early and timing will likely change as well as pin pointing the intensity potential. We could see showers as early as Thursday or Friday or not until next weekend. We will watch our model runs between now and mid week and by then be able to detail the forecast. We definitely need to keep a close watch and we will of course update the forecast through next week.