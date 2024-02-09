Dry weather Saturday, cool temperatures

There is a significantly decreased chance of rain, but there will be some breezy Santa Ana winds throughout this weekend. There is some low level moisture lingering after this week's consistent rain storms.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to kick in on Saturday lasting through Sunday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 3:00a.m. Sunday. North winds about 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

are expected in the Santa Barbara County Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Valley mountains. Another Wind Advisory is in effect until the same time Sunday for the Northern Ventura County Mountains with north winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Drive safe out there because the strong winds can blow objects onto the roads as you are driving. Tree limbs can be blown around, causing possible power outages. To get prepared, secure any outdoor objects at your home that may shift during this weekend's winds.

Temperatures are going to get a few degrees warmer for the Central Coast this weekend, heading into next week. But it will still feel pretty cool outside because we will be a few temperatures below average. Dry weather is expected to continue through Wednesday with winds pushing any storm systems north of the California coast.

There is a slight chance that the rain could return late next week and into next weekend.