Calmer Friday ahead, with slightly warmer temperatures

Following several days of active and unsettled weather, Thursday was a mostly dry day across the region. There were a few scattered showers throughout the day, but conditions were much calmer than they have been for the past few days. It was windy at times, but wind speeds remained below advisory thresholds for the time being.

Most of the Weather Alerts that were in effect have expired, with the exception of the High Surf Alerts. A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 12pm Friday for the beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County. Double-digit wave heights, dangerous rip currents, and flooding of low-lying areas near the immediate coastline are likely during this time. Additionally, a Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect until noon on Friday as well for South Coast Beaches. It is best to avoid getting into the water for now, even if you are an experienced swimmer, surfer, or diver.

Temperatures remain cool and well below seasonal average Friday, but a gradual warmup is ahead. A ridge of high pressure is going to build over the region and offshore flow will return. Skies will clear nicely and temperatures will be milder by the weekend.