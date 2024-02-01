Break between systems, significant storm moves in Saturday night

The first of two storm systems brought moderate to heavy rainfall overnight to the Central Coast, along with gusty winds, high surf concerns, and significantly cooler conditions. There will be lingering showers Thursday afternoon, Friday and Saturday, before the more significant storm moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. The Wind Alerts that were in place have expired, but there are several Weather Alerts still in effect currently.

A High Surf Advisory remains in place for all our local beaches, meaning it is best to avoid getting into the water because of double digit wave heights and dangerous rip currents. It will be in effect until 5pm Saturday evening for Central Coast Beaches and until 6am Saturday morning for South Coast and Ventura County Beaches.

Several inches of mountain snow will fall between 4,500-7,000 feet in the Ventura County Mountain Range. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4pm Thursday afternoon for Southern Ventura County Mountains, along with a Winter Storm Warning that will also expire at 4pm Thursday for Northern Ventura County Mountains.

Even though the first storm system brought measurable rain to the region, all eyes are on the second storm that will move in between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This upcoming Atmospheric River is expected to be the most significant of the season. The powerful upper low will bring several days of consistent, widespread rain potentially lasting into Wednesday of next week. Preliminary rainfall totals are an additional 3-6 inches of rain during the multiple day event. The heaviest rain will likely fall Sunday and Monday. This system will cause flooding concerns because of the volume of rain expected. We could see several Weather Alerts pop up, including Flood Alerts and Winter Weather Alerts for local mountains.