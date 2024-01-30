A warm and dry Tuesday on tap, active weather later this workweek

Tuesday will be the last pleasant day, as we sit right in the sweet spot, between a low pressure system and a high pressure system. Expect a little more cloud cover today and slightly cooler temperatures, highs will be in the upper 60s. These temperatures will still be around 5-10 degrees above average. Winds will be weak and offshore, meaning we get a little break from the dry air and allergies that you may have noticed the last few days!

Clouds will increase into Wednesday as the storm door opens in the Pacific Northwest. An atmospheric river aimed for the northern half of the US will bring cooler temperatures and increased clouds for our viewing area. By Wednesday night and Thursday morning, showers will move overhead, producing moderate to heavier rainfall. Rainfall rates could be 2/3 of an inch to an inch per hour, with main impacts to north facing beaches and Ventura County. Heaviest periods of rain will be during the overnight hours, with the possibility of localized flooding. If you do not need to travel overnight, please avoid it or allow for extra time to make it to your destination!

By early Thursday morning, heavy rain will continue along the South Coast and slowly moves down into Ventura and LA counties. Winds behind this cold front will be particularly strong and wind advisories are likely. Rain continues Friday and temperatures cool even further. The atmosphere will remain unstable into Saturday but rain chances diminish down to 20-30%. By Sunday, our next round of rain arrives. This storm system is particularly interesting, as models show a very wide range of outcomes. It seems between two extremes of heavy rain and almost dry. More details will unfold with time.