Beautiful start to the week, followed by a significant pattern shift

Sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s were the name of the game this weekend, but significant changes are in the forecast. Some dense fog will develop along the coast Tuesday morning, but another sunny and pleasant afternoon is on deck. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for both coastal and inland areas Tuesday.

A pattern shift arrives midweek, when the first of multiple storms will impact the Central Coast. An Atmospheric River will move in late Wednesday into most of Thursday, with widespread rainfall, mountain snow, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures in the forecast. Current projected rainfall totals are between 1.5 to 3 inches, with up to 5 inches possible for higher elevations. Snow levels could reach 5,500 feet from this system as well.

After the first storm system moves out of the region, another storm will move into over the weekend and linger into early next week. Between the systems, there is a lingering chance of showers as well. On-and-off rain is expected between late Wednesday and early next week. Details on timing and intensity will be clear for the second system in the coming days.