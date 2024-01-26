A toasty and bright weekend ahead!

Temperatures continue to warm today and most of the Central Coast will be up into the 70s! It will be the perfect day to head outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and warmer conditions. Today will be the last day for high surf and the High Surf Advisory will be allowed to expire at 4pm. Even after it does expire, make sure to be cautious when getting into the water as rip current may be moderately strong. Winds have transitioned to the northeast and will ramp up to weaker Santa Ana winds overnight into Saturday morning. Ventura County may see a wind advisory issued later this evening by the National Weather Service, as winds will be strong and up to advisory thresholds.

Temperatures continue to warm Saturday and most of the area will be above average. Weak to mnoderate Santa Ana winds will keep the air dry and will warm most of the area by 5 degrees or so. Due to the latest rainfall, fire impacts will be minimal but it is always a good idea to practice fire safety.

Sunday will be the warmest day! Santa Barbara will see temperatures climbing into the middle 70s while other areas may climb into the 80s. Monday will be nice and toasty as well, as weak Santa Anas start to die down. Onshore flow will return by Tuesday, cooling temperatures off by a few degrees and increasing a little cloud cover. Wednesday and Thursday look to be our next round of rain. The National Weather Service and models are showing a moderate plume of moisture headed our way, possibly an atmospheric river. Most recent data shows this moisture will actually swing up north, impacting the Pacific Northwest (as most of our storms have done over the last 2 months). We will likely need to monitor this situation, as things will still be changing over the next few days.