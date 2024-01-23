Chance of light showers Wednesday, followed by a nice warmup

Tuesday was a mostly dry and a rather calm day after the on-and-off showers from the weekend. It was windy at times, temperatures remained cool to mild, and skies were partly cloudy. A weakening system will sweep through the region Wednesday afternoon and bring light rainfall to San Luis Obispo County.

The system will fall apart and fizzle as its makes it way towards Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, with barely any precipitation expected for those areas. Even though it will not produce much rainfall, temperatures were temporarily tumble and cloud cover will increase as a result.

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s for both coastal and inland areas on Wednesday. Conditions improve rapidly by Thursday, as a ridge of high pressure will build over the area and bring warmer temperatures to the region. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, with 70s returning to the forecast after several weeks of cold, windy, and rainy weather.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 12pm Wednesday for the beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is best to avoid the water for the time being to ensure your safety, as there is an elevated risk of drowning at this time.