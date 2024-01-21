More rain ahead, forecast Jan 22nd

A mostly dry day across the region with just a few scattered light showers and even some spotty sunshine. We are closely monitoring the next and last waver of moisture from this latest blast of Winter which has the potential to be very wet. Look for a cloudy, but mostly dry Sunday evening with our northern areas seeing the next rainfall occurring right around midnight and then spreading south and east through very early Monday. Rainfall rates could exceed one half to one inch per hour and that could lead to minor ponding or flooding on roads while creeks and drainage systems get pretty full. So far, the National Weather Service has not issued any Flash Flood Watches for our area, but has gone ahead and done so for areas to our south. This means the system may scoot just a bit quicker across our region and thus spare us significant downpours. We will monitor closely and if this pattern or forecast changes, we will update and notify you quickly. Expect at least light to moderate showers for early Monday and then scattered diminishing showers by the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the 50's and low 60's and strong southerly winds have put us under a Wind Advisory through Monday.

Looking ahead, showers could linger through Monday before good clearing is expected for Tuesday. Another quick chance for showers is possible by mid week in our northern areas as a storm system takes aim at Northern California. After that, our forecast computer sees high pressure strengthening which will lead to more sunshine and Pacific storms being pushed well to the north of us. Temperatures are then expected to warm nicely with 70's likely by next weekend with even a few 80's possible.