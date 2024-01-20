Eye on rain chances for Sunday, forecast Jan 21st

Light showers for the most part as our latest storm system rolls through the region. We'll continue to see more light to moderate rain as we head in to Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side as southerly winds pushes in Pacific moisture. We may even see some extended periods of dry weather despite the cloudy skies through Sunday afternoon. The final round of rain is then expected to produce moderate to at times, heavy showers as we head in to very early Monday. Overall rain rates should remain below flood threat levels, but that could change and flood watches would then be posted. We expect to see between 1 and 3 inches for the coastal plains with higher amounts for foothills and mountains. We could see some isolated thunder which could produce heavy downpours, lightning and even small tornadoes or waterspouts. We will keep a close eye on that and as soon as watches or alerts are announced by the National Weather Service, we will pass that on to you.

Looking ahead, showers could linger through Monday before good clearing is expected for Tuesday. Another quick chance for showers is possible by mid week in our northern areas as a storm system takes aim at Northern California. After that, our forecast computer sees high pressure strengthening which will lead to more sunshine and Pacific storms being pushed well to the north of us. Temperatures are then expected to warm nicely with 70's likely by next weekend with even a few 80's possible.