Possible sprinkles ahead, forecast Jan 14th

Despite another chilly start, our Saturday was very nice with plenty of sunshine, light winds and cool to mild afternoon temperatures. Another fast moving storm system will pass to our north with very slight chances for isolated sprinkles. If anyone sees any measurable rainfall, it would be very light and most likely in areas to the north of Point Conception. The storm system will keep a northerly flow going with more cool air, but temperatures for the overnight should be a bit more mild as ocean air helps to moderate the flow. Look for highs on Sunday to be mostly in the 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, we have been on the bottom end of several quick hitting northerly storm systems. As you already know, not much rain has been received and the big weather story has mostly focused on the strong wind and chilly wintry temperatures. We do see the potential for more showers ahead with the storm track taking a more ocean path rather than straight from the north. The good news is that should help to moderate the chilly temperatures as more ocean influence warms the air a bit. We still don't see any significant rain chances other than a slight chance coming mid week. Beyond that, our forecast computers see a possible bigger pattern shift with the storm track taking a more southerly path. This could bring better chances for showers by next weekend. The models are a little scattered with not much agreement as per timing and amounts expected. We will need to get a bit closer to next weekend and then we should have a better idea of what to expect. The El Nino signal, in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of South America, is still very strong which means both computers and human forecasters remain very busy with the challenge of making long range forecasts. We will pass all of the updates right to you as soon as we can right here and on our news channels.