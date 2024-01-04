Advisory-level winds, slightly warmer daytime temperatures

Temperatures were cool and below seasonal average Thursday, with on-and-off blustery winds throughout the day. The gusty Northerly winds will lessen temporarily on Friday, but pick up yet again as another cold front moves through the region late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Friday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week as high pressure builds over the region, but there are changes in the forecast for the weekend. Another low pressure system will move through and bring a chance of very light showers late Saturday and early Sunday, but the main impact will be the blustery winds and the cooling trend that will take place. Both daytime and overnight temperatures will be much cooler.

Several Wind Alerts will be in effect throughout the weekend. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10am Friday morning for parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, including the mountains, valleys, and inland coastal areas. Winds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. After the Advisory expires, it will be replaced by a High Wind Watch for the same areas. It will be in effect from 4pm Saturday until 7pm Sunday, with gusts between 60-70 mph possible in wind-prone areas.

The winds can be potentially damaging over the weekend. The start of next week will be dry and clear, but temperatures will be cooler than average.