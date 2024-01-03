Gusty winds, cool temperatures, and high surf

A cold Pacific storm moved through the region late Tursday night and into early Wednesday morning, but skies have mostly cleared since then. Even though the rain showers were in-and-out, the tri-county area is left with chilly temperatures and gusty Northwesterly winds. Temperatures remain below seasonal average into Thursday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. There are several weather alerts in effect for the rest of the week.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Northern Ventura County Mountains until 10am Thursday morning. Snow levels will fall to 4,000 feet and northwesterly winds will really crank up, making travel especially difficult during these times. The Advisory has expired for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

The gusty Northwesterly winds are at advisory levels and a couple Wind Alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service. A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 1am Friday for the mountains of Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County. Wind speeds will be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 60-65 mph. Additionally, a Wind Advisory will be in effect until 4am Thursday for most of Ventura County and until 1am Friday for Santa Barbara County's South Coast and Southwestern Coast. These winds can be potentially damaging and it is best to drive particularly slowly if operating a high profile vehicle.

High Surf has been of a concern since last week, with a High Surf Advisory in effect for all local beaches. It expires at 9am Monday for Central Coast Beaches, at 3pm Thursday for South Coast Beaches, and 9pm Thursday for Ventura County Beaches. It is best to avoid the water because of dangerous rip currents and powerful, large breaking waves.

Another weak system will roll through the area late Saturday into Sunday, but rainfall will be very light. Winds will pick up again and temperatures will remain cool for the time being.