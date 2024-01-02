Rain, wind, and cool temperatures Wednesday

After a calm, partly cloudy, and cool Tuesday, a pattern shift is expected late Tuesday night. A series of storms will move over the area for the first full week of 2024, the first of which arriving around 9pm Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County. Light to moderate showers are expected Wednesday, with a chance lingering into Thursday too. This is the first cold storm of the Winter season, meaning temperatures will tumble and mountain snow will fall on local mountains.

The first Winter Weather Advisory has been issued of the season for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. It will be in effect from 3am Wednesday morning until 10am Thursday. Snow will fall between 4,000-5,000 feet and gusty winds are expected, making travel especially difficult at this time.

Rainfall totals are generally low, with anywhere between a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch expected up and down the coast. A quick break between systems is expected Friday, which will be dry from start to finish. Another storm will bring light, scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, before clearing out by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents are still a concern, with a High Surf Advisory issued for all the beaches in the region. It will be in effect from 9am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday for the South Coast and Ventura County Beaches. It is already in effect for Central Coast Beaches and expires at 3pm Thursday. It is best to avoid the water for the time being, as there is an elevated risk of drowning during these conditions.