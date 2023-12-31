Skip to Content
A busy New Year’s forecast, Jan 1st

Published 3:55 pm

Heavy cloud cover with very threatening skies means we could see a sprinkle or two through early New Year's Day. Temperatures will be on the chilly side with overnight lows in the 50's and 40's.  Our recent run of heavy surf is slowly waning with all advisories expected to drop off by late Sunday evening. However, waves will still be bigger than normal on Monday, so be careful if near the water. Look for highs on New Year's Day to be mostly in the 60's.

Looking ahead, the Pacific storm door is still wide open with several systems charging toward the West Coast. Even though Mother Nature usually keeps us dry for New Year's Day, we could see a few sprinkles as a cut off low drifts off our coast. Most models keep it west of us, but rain chances are there through Monday. Tuesday looks to stay dry and then another system approaches by mid week. Our forecast models are in pretty good agreement that more rain is expected and this storm will bring in cooler temperatures. This is great news for ski resorts which have been seeing mostly rainfall with the previous warmer storms. We then see yet another similar type of storm possible for the following weekend as much colder air drifting across the Rockies and Mid West which could get very close to us. This means very cold overnight temperatures will be expected. We might also see another strong swell from the northwest which means more big waves.  It's a very busy extended forecast and we will busy keeping ahead of timing and the various impacts, so stay tuned.

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

