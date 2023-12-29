Large waves and weekend showers

The last few days of 2023 will bring unsettled weather, with extremely high surf and rain chances in the forecast this weekend. The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 10pm Saturday for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County Beaches. Coastal flooding, large breaking waves, and dangerous rip currents are expected, meaning it is best to avoid the immediate coast and nearby areas for the time being. The High Surf Warning will also be in effect until 10pm Saturday for all the beaches in the tri-county area. Waves between 15-20 feet are expected during this time.

Friday was a cool day with partly cloudy skies, but a front will pass through later Friday night. There were some light showers Friday, but moderate and at times heavy rain will begin around 9pm in San Luis Obispo County, before it makes its way farther South.

The good news with this specific system is that it is quick-moving and most of the rain will fall between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. There is a chance for scattered showers Saturday, with clouds lingering over the region as well. Projected rainfall totals are between three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, with about a quarter of an inch to an inch in Ventura County.

Southerly winds will accompany the rain, with a chance of rain returning Sunday night and into New Years Day. Models currently estimate about two tenths of an inch of rainfall from this system.