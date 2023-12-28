High surf, large ocean swells, and rain will pose a hazard Friday and Saturday

High surf and large ocean swells will continue to be the most hazardous piece of the forecast through Saturday. It is recommend to stay out of the water, prepare for significant sea water flooding, especially around high tide in beach and harbor areas. Enhanced beach erosion is possible as well.

There is a high surf warning on Central and Ventura County beaches until 10:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will reach 15 to 20 feet and 10 to 15 feet respectively. Local sets could even reach 20 or 25 feet. Rip currents will be life-threatening. Because of the exceptional surf height, there is also a coastal flood warning in effect for the same time period as the high surf warning. Sea water may flood low-lying coastal areas and roadways.

On the South Coast, there is a high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory in effect until 10:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 7 to 12 feet for most of the area. However, there may be local sets of 15 to 20 foot waves near Point Conception.

The other issue will be rain. Light rain showers may move intermittently over the Central Coast Friday morning. The front of the system with more moderate showers will pass over Friday night through Saturday, turning more scattered as the storm exits. There is a non-zero chance of thunderstorms.

Rain totals will be up to an inch for most Central Coast areas, and possibly more in northern San Luis Obispo County and on south-facing slopes. Ventura County could receive up to three quarters of an inch. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.

High temperatures will drop Friday by a few degrees. Most areas will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will drop again Saturday to the upper 50s to low 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

There is a chance of rain on New Year's Eve and Day stemming from another upper low. After that, our next chance of rain is Wednesday of next week due to a system approaching from the west.