Storm rolls through the region, forecast for Dec 21st

A powerful Pacific storm rolls through the region Wednesday and Thursday with several impacts possible. It will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty Southerly winds, the chance of thunderstorm activity, and potential flooding. This is the second of two storms this week and is the first Atmospheric River of the season. Chance for thunderstorms that could produce lightning and waterspouts. A region wide Flood Watch will stay in effect through at least Thursday.

**FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast and northwestern Ventura County. This upgrade to the watch alert will last until very early Thursday Morning. Streams, rivers and low lying areas are likely to see at least minor flooding. Roadways could easily see puddles or ponding in low lying areas.



Projected rainfall totals are high, with two to four inches expected for most of the region, but four to eight inches possible for south facing coastal slopes and foothills. The instability in the system can cause thunderstorms to occur, along with a non-zero chance of water spouts or small tornados for communities south of Point Conception on both Wednesday and Thursday.