A tranquil Tuesday on tap with light wind

This week will be dry and windy at times. Offshore flow is continuing on, albeit weaker than it was over the weekend. There may be a few passing upper-level clouds, but otherwise skies will be mostly clear.

Tuesday's low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, mostly. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with the Santa Ynez Valley reaching the low-70s.

An upper low will drop south into northwest Arizona Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Plus, a ridge will build in the east Pacific Ocean. It will set up north winds Tuesday night on the South Coast, and northeast winds Wednesday in Ventura County. It will be a very chilly morning in wind-sheltered areas, but the day may be slightly warmer.

The ridge will move into California and offshore gradients will increase on Thursday. After another small bump, our warmest areas could reach the mid-70s. Santa Ana winds will likely stay below advisory levels.

A large upper low will develop in the east Pacific Ocean Thursday night and Friday. It will drift slightly south on Saturday. A few upper-level clouds could spin over the region.

The low will push in toward the West Coast on Sunday, with rain chances starting late in the day. Rain chances increase into Monday.