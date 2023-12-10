Offshore winds weakening, forecast for Dec 11th

A mostly quiet weather day as our latest round of offshore winds fade away which is of course news regarding the South Fire near the Somis area of Ventura County. Wind will continue to be light and variable in direction with a turn to the northeast or Santa Ana direction for the overnight and in to early Monday. We should see wind speeds staying below advisory thresholds through the week with just a slight chance for some advisory level gusts above about 30-mph. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side for Monday with 60's and 70's expected. However, some interior valleys could see a very chilly start to the morning, so bundle up.

Looking ahead, we will continue to see the offshore flow weaken through the start of the work week, but not go away completely. That means the beautiful but very dry weather will hold for most of next week. Temperatures will stay at or above normal despite the chilly morning starts. Winds should stay mild, but again, could at times gust a little from the northerly direction by Wednesday as a weak storm system passes by to our north. By next weekend, we will see more clouds as the potential for a pattern change with rain is being seen with some of our forecast computer model runs. It's very early and with any forecast this far out, things will likely change with regard to timing and potential. We will watch closely and keep our fingers crossed that some much needed rain might head our way.