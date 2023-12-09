Offshore winds and heightened fire concerns, forecast Dec 10th

Another strong offshore flow is creating critical fire fighting conditions as we head toward the middle of the month. A chilly air mass is pushing in with high pressure from the north and where we see little to no offshore winds, frost and or below freezing temperatures could be experienced for early Sunday morning. now focusing on the winds, advisories and related Red Flag fire fighting conditions will likely last at least through Sunday before the northeasterly winds weaken and a stronger onshore flow returns. Unfortunately, this means areas near Somis will see the fire fighters dealing adverse conditions at least through Sunday. The upside with Santa Anas and Santa Lucias is the warming effect of the wind direction. Chilly morning temperatures on Sunday will warm nicely in to the 60's and 70's for most areas.

Looking ahead, we will continue to see the offshore flow weaken through the start of the work week, but not go away completely. That means the beautiful but very dry weather will hold for most of next week. Temperatures will stay at or above normal despite the chilly morning starts. Winds should stay mild, but again, could at times gust a little from the north direction. By next weekend, we will see more clouds as the potential for a pattern change with rain is being seen with some of our forecast computer model runs. It's very early and with any forecast this far out, things will likely change with regard to timing and potential. We will watch closely and keep our fingers crossed that some much needed rain might head our way.