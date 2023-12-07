Blustery and chilly conditions on Friday

Winds are the main piece of the weather story over the next 24 hours. Northwest and northerly winds will set up shop on Thursday evening in the wake of the trough. Particularly in the mountains, winds could reach damaging speeds. Watch out for downed trees or branches, and prepare for possible power outages.

There is a high wind warning in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains, east Santa Ynez Range, and north Ventura County mountains from 3:00 pm Thursday to 6:00 am Friday. Sustained winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts at 60 to 70 mph. There is a wind advisory on the Southwest Coast, west Santa Ynez Range, Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara County Central Coast until 3:00 am Friday. Winds will be 15 to 35 mph with gusts running 40 to 50 mph.

Winds will turn more northeasterly Friday afternoon, and will also be strong. There is a high wind watch for the Ventura coast, and Central and Southeast Ventura County valleys from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. Santa Ana wind gusts could be up to 60 mph.

Along with all the above, a high surf advisory will expire at 2:00 am Friday on the Central Coast and Ventura Coast. Breaking waves will be up to 14 feet and up to 9 feet respectively. Rip currents will be dangerously strong.

Temperatures will be coldest on Friday. Lows will be near freezing in valley areas and only in the 40s in coastal areas. Highs will be in the 60s across the board. High temperatures will jump up a few degrees Saturday, putting a few northeasterly wind-prone areas back into the 70s.

Skies will be mostly clear from offshore flow on Friday and through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will build in and continue warming the region Sunday.

Our ridge will flatten Monday as another trough moves down the West Coast. Offshore flow will stay, and temperatures will hardly change through midweek.