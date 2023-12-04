Warm December day ahead

Monday was a mostly sunny and mild day, with temperatures beginning to trend warmer. By Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the area and daytime highs will soar as a result. Parts of the area, especially in the interior, will temperatures warm to the low 80s. Temperatures will be above average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for coastal areas pm Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of this work week. For beach-goers, its best to avoid the water because of a High Surf Advisory that remains in effect for Central Coast Beaches until 9am Tuesday morning. Breaking waves between eight and 11 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents.

The warm weather is rather short-lived and the light northeast winds will shift to the northwest by Wednesday. The return of onshore flow will cool temperatures quickly. A storm system that has been impacting portions of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest will shift slightly to the South. There is a very slight chance for rain in our region, especially for the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County.