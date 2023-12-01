Plan for a chilly morning and mild afternoon on Saturday

Northerly winds will continue to be an issue Friday evening. There is a wind advisory in effect in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until 10:00 pm. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph and gusts will be around 50 mph.

A cool, dry air mass and clear skies will make for frigid low temperatures in wind-sheltered areas on Saturday morning. Interior valleys could be in the 30s and coastal areas in the 40s. High temperatures will be mostly in the upper 60s in coastal areas. Some interior valleys will stay in the low 60s, but the Santa Ynez Valley may break into the low 70s.

Flow will move offshore Saturday and a ridge of high pressure will build in, creating a slight rise in high temperatures. It is the start of a warming trend that will last into Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s in many cases. Temperatures will start to cool again Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear over the weekend. There may be some low morning clouds on the Central Coast early next week. There will also be mid and upper-level clouds on Monday. Santa Ana winds Monday and Tuesday will likely fall below advisory-level criteria.