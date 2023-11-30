Drying out, gusty winds expected Friday

Temperatures were slightly warmer on Thursday, but remain below seasonal average as we transition into the first weekend of December. Thursday was also a mostly dry day, with a foggy start and sunny skies by the afternoon. The northerly winds will keep skies mostly clear on Friday, with temperatures in the 60s for most of the area. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s for parts of the region, especially for inland areas.

Winds picked up Thursday afternoon, but the weekend will be especially blustery. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara County's Interior Mountains and Ventura County's Northern and Southern Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. It will be in effect from midnight Friday until 3am Saturday morning. It will be in effect from 6pm Thursday evening until 3pm for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph on deck.

The gusty northerly winds will taper Saturday, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side. By Sunday, a warming trend will begin and most of next week is shaping up to be warmer and pleasant.