A series of weak storms bring rain chances starting Wednesday

Tuesday was a calm day, with cooler temperatures and a few upper-level clouds. By late Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will move into the region. Both overnight and daytime temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week as a result, and light rain is possible. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for both coastal and inland areas. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 30s and 40s, with some numbers flirting with freezing.

The series of storms are very weak, meaning they will not bring a lot of rain to the region at all. Communities north of Point Conception will likely get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. Most of the rain will be scattered and drizzly, with projected rainfall totals between a few hundredths of an inch and up to a tenth of an inch.

The chance of rain lingers for most of the week, but diminishes by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Cool temperatures and gusty northerly winds will accompany the rain showers, with Wind Alerts or Frost and Freeze Alerts likely popping up over the next several days. By early next week, we will dry out and clear out, with warmer temperatures on deck