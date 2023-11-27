A cooldown takes hold on Tuesday ahead of unsettled weather

Grab your sweater! A rapid cooldown is coming with unsettled weather arriving midweek. Monday night, more upper-level clouds will move in ahead of a series of systems.

Tuesday morning will be very cold with some interior valleys reaching below freezing temperatures. Most other areas will be in the mid 30s to 40s. A cut-off trough will dig into California, cooling high temperatures down to sit mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances start overnight Tuesday on the Central Coast, and increase Wednesday as the first system moves through. There is a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers on the Central Coast, and 40 to 50 percent chance on the South Coast. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms and of snow above 6,000 feet.

The cold front will pass the region by the nighttime, and showers will taper off. However, dry weather may be short-lived. A second trough will make its way through the state on Thursday and Friday, and a third trough over the weekend. Rain chances as of this article's publication are 10 to 30 percent during this period. those chances may increase if the system moves more over the ocean.