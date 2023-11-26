Looking for rain ahead, forecast for Nov 27th

Despite a steady stream of mid and upper level clouds from the Pacific ocean, we are still under a very dry, crisp and cool offshore flow. Wind advisories are in place across Ventura county for more Santa Anas through Monday afternoon. High surf Advisories for the Central Coast will terminate early Monday, but remnant large waves and a very high tide could make for more beach flooding early Monday. lastly, where the offshore flow is weak and winds are very light, overnight lows could be very chilly. Freeze Warnings are in place for the Cuyama Valley and areas near Paso Robles for early Monday. With the offshore Santa Ana flow and cool air mass expect temperatures on Monday to be on the cool to mild side 60's for most areas.

Looking ahead, a a quick return of the onshore flow is expected by Tuesday and rain chances pop up by about mid week. Our forecast computer models are still seeing widespread showers with mostly light to moderate showers expected. There is not a lot of moisture for the storm to tap in to which means we don't expect to see much more than about a tenth to maybe a quarter of inch at best. More showers are possible by Friday and the threat lingers in to next weekend. Again, these types of storms tend to bring in cooler air which is great for the ski resorts, but overall moisture expectations remain pretty low. Plan for showers and cool temperatures and of course, the forecast could change with regard to the expected light rainfall estimates. We will keep ahead of our weather models and update diligently through all of next week right here and of course, on all of our broadcast news channels.