Another Santa Ana wind for now with possible rain in the extended forecast, Nov 26th

Beautiful crisp Fall weather is our story as we close out the last weekend of November. A mild to moderate offshore Santa Ana wind event will hold through the weekend and in to the new work week. This will deliver some widely diverse weather for Sunday and Monday with nice mild temperatures expected in the wind prone regions while wind protected areas will be very chilly for the late nights and early mornings. Freeze Watches are in place for some interior wind protected areas such as Paso Robles and the Cuyama Valley. Temperatures could easily dip to below freezing and linger there for more than a few hours. Small pets and sensitive vegetation needs be watches and or taken inside if possible. A Wind Advisory is in place for portions of Ventura County which will last through Sunday and possibly in to Monday depending on how strong the winds come back for the late night and early hours. These winds come from northeast direction and that means strongest gusts will be below passes and canyons that run north to south. Temperatures on Sunday should be once again on the mild to nice side with highs in the mid to upper 60's.

Looking ahead, it's that time of year where we see quick changes with regard to early season storms. Our offshore flow will quickly turn onshore by Tuesday as another storm system enters our forecast region. All of our weather computers see at least some rainfall occurring by Wednesday and possibly lingering toward next weekend. The good news is that most of the forecast models do see rainfall, but we are now seeing some downward trends as far as what rain totals might end up being. It is very early and we are monitoring each and every model as new runs are completed. Let's hope we end up seeing some much needed decent totals and get some snow in our local mountains. We will continue to update and keep you in the know as our next storm systems slowly take shape for next week.