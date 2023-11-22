Cool to mild temperatures for Thanksgiving Day

The week was off to a warm start, but a cooling trend began Wednesday and will linger into the weekend. Wednesday served as a transitional day before much cooler conditions arrive by Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will fall to below average conditions, with daytime highs primarily in the upper 60s and mid-to-low 70s for coastal and inland areas.

Onshore flow will strengthen on Thursday, which will cause cloud cover to increase. By Friday, a marine layer will develop and can potentially produce a light patchy drizzle or misting for communities south of Point Conception. Not very many changes are expected in the forecast between Thursday and early next week, with consistent and fairly calm conditions on deck for the time being.

The gusty Santa Ana winds tapered at last, with no further Wind Alerts in effect for the time being. By early next week, weak Santa Anas will return and temperatures will warmup as well. This wind event is expected to be calmer than what we endured earlier this work week, meaning there may not be any Wind Alerts issued at all.