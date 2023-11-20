Warmer day, tracking more Santa Ana winds

Following the showery start to the weekend, strong winds picked up for most of the region. It has been especially blustery in Ventura County, as Santa Anas have been howling for a couple days. The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Alerts for portions of Ventura County because of the gusty and potentially damaging winds.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10am Tuesday morning for Ventura County's Northern Mountains. The gusty northeasterly winds will be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 10am Tuesday morning for Ventura County's Southern Mountains. Wind speeds between 30-50 mph are expected, with gusts up to 70 mph.

High pressure will continue to build over the region, bringing slightly warmer conditions into Tuesday. Highs for coastal areas will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, while some inland areas could warm up to the 80s.

The warming trend is short-lived because by Thanksgiving and Black Friday, temperatures are expected to cooldown once again. Skies will be clear, meaning temperatures overnight will be chilly Tuesday morning. By the end of the week and into the weekend, more clouds will move in, but daytime temperatures will remain generally mild.