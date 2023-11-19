Windy start to the holiday week ahead, Nov 20th forecast

Our latest Pacific storm has completely exited the region after meandering over the region for the past several days. Focus is now firmly on then winds which means we have several areas under advisories and warnings. Wind speeds could easily exceed 40 mph with gusts going up over 50 and even 60-mph below passes and canyons. In fact, one of the more wind prone areas of Los Padres National Forest recorded a wind gust above 70-mph. The advisories and warnings will likely last in to Monday and as the winds shift more northeasterly, certain areas will see winds ease while Santa Ana prone regions see the winds continue. With the offshore winds already in place, overnight lows will be cool with overnight lows in the 50's for areas with wind. In wind protected areas, lows will dip in to the 40's and even 30's. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 60's and low 70's.

Looking ahead, other than the concern with the northerly winds, sunshine and warming temperatures will be the weather theme as we head toward the holiday. Overnight lows will continue to be mild for areas with the offshore winds and very chilly in wind protected regions. Highs will warm nicely through about Wednesday with even some 80's possible. Slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected by Thanksgiving and then in to next weekend. Our forecast computers see another trough or area of low pressure pushing south from the Gulf of Alaska. Exact positioning is still not certain. If it comes far enough south, deepening cloud cover and even some drizzle could occur. If the system stays north and then scoots east, we could see more wind and another offshore flow. Once again, we have to monitor our forecast models and be patient with yet another tricky storm system.