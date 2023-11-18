Rain chances ending with wind in the forecast, Nov 18th

Our very tricky and even frustrating storm continues to flirt with the region. We still have a threat for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. We will quickly shift gears and see the end of this system ushering in gusty north winds by early Sunday. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 50's. Highs on Sunday will mostly be in the 60's with slightly warmer wind induced 70's along the Santa Barbara South Coast. Wind Advisories and Warnings are posted for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties which will last through early next week. Wind gusts from the north could easily exceed 40-mph below passes and canyons of our local mountains.

This latest storm system was noted for being tricky to keep tabs on as early as last weekend. It certainly lived up to expectations with daily forecasts trying very hard to keep ahead of its trajectory moods. We are seeing the final act as it has moved onshore well to our north. The position has brought some big swings in final rain totals with a few areas in San Luis Obispo seeing well over an inch. Most areas south of that have only seen totals closer to a quarter of an inch or less. Wind will be the weather concern now as high pressure chase out the storm. Look for pretty gusty conditions in to Monday and then swinging northeasterly by Tuesday. That is the offshore or Santa Ana direction which means crisp clear and very dry weather ahead as we get closer to Thanksgiving. In fact, we should see upper 60's and 70's for most areas by mid week and even toward the holiday weekend.