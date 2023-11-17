Second round of rain begins Friday

There was a nice break from the rain on Thursday, and a portion of Friday was dry as well. The second round of rain has arrived and has the possibility of bringing instability to the region as well. The slow-moving front will bring on-and-off showers through Saturday afternoon, gusty winds, and a chance of thunderstorm activity.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, as this impulse of rain is more significant than the first. The heaviest bands of moisture and instability are expected around 8pm Friday for the Central Coast and afternoon midnight for the South Coast and Ventura County.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10pm for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Northern Ventura County Mountains. Wind speeds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. After the Wind Advisory expires, a High Wind Watch will be in effect from midnight on Saturday until midnight on Sunday for the same areas. Additionally, A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Southern Ventura County Mountains. These strong winds can potentially cause damage, as gusts can potentially get up to 60 or 80 mph.

By late Saturday into Sunday, some clouds will linger, but showers will taper and it will be a mostly dry second half of the weekend. By early next week, a high pressure system will build over the area and temperatures will warm up nicely, just in time for Thanksgiving week.