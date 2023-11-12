Keeping an eye on rainy weather in the forecast Nov 13th

With our latest Fall offshore wind event slowly coming to an end, beautiful was once again our weather story. Look for another quiet night with light northeasterly winds inland and light onshore winds near the coast. Patchy fog is expected near the coast with some coastal valleys maybe seeing some clouds by early Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 40's for most areas. Any fog on Monday shouldn't last very long leaving us with another nice day. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected in the 60's to about 70 degrees.

Looking ahead, all eyes will continue to be on our much talked about and very tricky storm system approaching from the Pacific Ocean. Two major factors, which are making this system behave erratically and therefore not easy to predict are lack of jet stream guidance and the moisture availability. The storm is cut off from the steering mechanism which is the high speed wind belt or jet stream. This means that the storm could meander a little west of us or come right as. This would bring either very heavy rain or very little based on its trajectory. The moisture plume is also not that solid and has dry gaps which could mean that we would see a heavy shower followed by very light rain or none at all. With this all said, we expect showers by mid week. Again, we will need to monitor closely for final details including trajectory and rainfall rates from available moisture. Plan for showers and maybe heavy downpours from about Wednesday through Saturday and maybe even in to early Sunday. We will be very diligent with regard to monitoring our forecast computers and pass on all the latest developments to you via right here on our website and social media as well as on broadcast news channels 3, 12, and 11. Get the umbrellas ready stay safe as we potentially see our first significant storm of the this season.