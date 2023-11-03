The marine layer returns this weekend

Onshore flow will reestablish on Saturday. Patchy marine layer clouds will start to move in. The fog may be dense in some coastal areas, and visibility could be limited. Late night and early morning commuters should take caution.

The ridge will flatten out Saturday in response to storms up north. Combined with onshore flow, it will set a cooling trend in motion. Gusty sundowner winds will also pick up the pace on the Southwest Coast. A wind advisory may be triggered.

Low temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s inland, and the 50s on the coast. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for some Central Coast beaches, the 70s for other coastal areas, and a couple of interior spots could reach the low 80s.

Temperatures will continue to cool and the marine layer will deepen early next week. Northerly winds will get gustier as well, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. With a few weak systems passing by, sprinkles are possible on the northern slopes of mountains and in northern SLO County. Areas north of Point Conception have a 10 percent chance of precipitation.

By the latter half of next week, flow will flip offshore again. Temperatures will warm slightly. Santa Ana winds could return to Ventura County and light Santa Lucia winds to San Luis Obispo County.