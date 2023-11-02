Friday will be quiet and warm ahead of a gradual cooldown

We are settling into a quiet weather pattern as we end the week. Pressure gradients have been more neutral, and will start to turn more onshore Friday. Some marine layer clouds may start to push into the coast Friday, and more over the weekend. At first, there may be dense patches of fog.

Low temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend, and high temperatures will slowly cool. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s, plus a smattering of 50s on Friday. There is a frost advisory for the SLO interior and South Salinas valleys from 3:00 to 8:00 am. Highs will be in the 70s on the coast and up to the low 80s inland. Central Coast beaches will be on the coolest end of the spectrum.

A weak atmospheric river in the Pacific Northwest will flatten our ridge of high pressure in California. Aside from low marine layer clouds, we will likely see a few remnant upper-level clouds. It will also stir up some gusty northerly winds on Saturday night.

Northerly winds will get stronger Sunday through Wednesday nights with better upper-level support. Wind advisories are likely to be called in Santa Barbara County.

Along with this, there is a slight chance of precipitation on northern slopes of mountains as another weak system passes by. Next week's high temperatures will also continue to cool down.