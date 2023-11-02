Toasty temperatures and dry conditions persist Thursday

Grab those jackets as you head out Thursday morning as temperatures will be rather chilly. Some areas will likely dip below freezing and frosty windshields may develop. The National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for inland Santa Barbara county, San Luis Obispo interior valleys and the Santa Ynez Valley, expiring after 8am. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday morning, right around freezing to 35 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Southern Salinas Valley, where wind sheltered areas could dip as low as 28 degrees. Skies will stay nice and sunny for the day and if you've enjoyed the weather the last few days then you'll be in for a treat! Temperatures, sky cover and winds will be almost identical to Wednesday. Highs will be back up into the 70s and 80s, around 5-10 degrees above average.

Winds will transition to neutral and offshore by Friday, meaning the marine layer will return yet again. Morning temperatures will be noticeably warmer than the last few days, but due to low clouds, we will be much slower to warm. Clouds should clear by the evening and highs will warm back into the upper 60s and middle 70s throughout the region.

Dense fog is likely to develop Saturday morning. It is possible that visibility could reach under a quarter of a mile at times so A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued. Clouds will be on the stubborn side to clear but sunshine will win out each evening. Temperatures will cool further each day into the first half of next week. Mild and fall like conditions will return for a while!