Temperatures will be nice Saturday and warmer Sunday

Light onshore flow will continue into Saturday, and the marine layer may fill out slightly better in the morning. With the upper low moving eastward, there will be fewer mid-level clouds. Expect a lot of sunshine during the day!

Temperatures will hardly change Saturday. Highs will be mostly in the 70s on the coast, with some Central Coast beaches in the 60s. Inland highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Offshore trends will develop late Saturday and continue into Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will nose in from the south and push the upper low away. Temperatures will rise a few degrees and skies will be mostly clear.

Sundowner winds will pick up Sunday night on the South Coast, and will flirt with advisory level wind speeds. Monday's conditions and temperatures will be very similar to Sunday's.

On Tuesday, a trough and better onshore flow will cool temperatures slightly everywhere but the Central Coast (where there will still be some offshore trends.) The marine layer will attempt a return.

Temperatures will remain a tad above average with benign weather through the middle of the week, until Friday when there may be a decent warmup.