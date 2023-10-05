Temperatures will roast the region again Friday

A large ridge of high pressure is obstinately sitting over the California coast Friday. Though temperatures will be far above average again, we are not expecting to break record highs. Beaches may be just a tad cooler than Thursday's highs because of an afternoon sea breeze.

Lows Friday will be in the upper 50s to 60s. Highs will be mostly in the 80s for coastal areas, with a few exceptions in the low 90s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, with a chance of hitting 100 degrees.

Offshore flow is moderate and skies will be very clear again. Santa Ana winds will blow in Ventura County, likely staying below advisory levels. San Luis Obispo County will have breezy northeasterly winds in the morning.

A trough from the west will start to push the ridge to the east over the weekend and into early next week, making for four days of cooling in a row. With onshore flow returning, so will the marine layer. Temperatures will be much more comfortable by Monday, with a more significant drop in temperature by Tuesday.

Beyond Tuesday, temperatures will creep back up as high pressure builds back in. We may have yet more Santa Ana winds, too.