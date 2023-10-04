Warmer & windy this Wednesday

Sunny skies and very minimal marine influence this morning will cause temps to spike early on Wednesday. A similar pattern of dense fog will develop in the Santa Ynez valley, but will clear rapidly. Temperatures for the day will be around 5-10 degree above normal with highs climbing into the middle 70s and lower 80s near the beaches while inland temps spike into the 90s. The heat will be the main topic of the day although we are tracking the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. While winds will be rather weak and mainly out of the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that continues until 3pm for the Western San Gabriel Mountains. Winds in higher terrain could gust up to 50mph.

Thursday looks to be when temperatures will peak. Sunny skies and minimal cloud cover help temperatures to warm rapidly again. Practicing heat safety will be crucial for interior areas today, with highs up into the middle to upper 90s for some areas. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and hydrate along with taking periodical breaks if working outdoors. Winds will continue out if the region, and it is possible that the National Weather Service will issue yet another Wind Advisory.

Temperatures remain toasty Friday. It'll be a copy and paste day with clear skies and above average conditions. As we near Saturday and Sunday, the upper level system begins to weaken and onshore flow starts to strengthen. This means temperatures will begin to cool and we could see more of a marine influence. Fog and cloud cover will be back in full effect by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures these days will be feeling more fall-like.