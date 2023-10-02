Weather whiplash

Following a drizzly, cloudy, and cool weekend, a warming trend began Monday. A ridge of high pressure will build over the region and offshore flow will increase, causing a significant warmup by the middle of the week. Daytime high temperatures will transition from being below seasonal average over the weekend to above seasonal average by the end of the week.

Warm and breezy conditions are on deck for the week ahead. The first Santa Ana Wind Event of the season will likely take place this week for Ventura County as well. Currently, the wind speeds should remain below advisory levels.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s along the coast, and up to the 80s for inland areas. Temperatures will continue to climb as the week progresses, with temperatures 10-15 degrees above seasonal average possible by Thursday.