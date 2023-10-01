Warming trend ahead, forecast for Oct 2nd

Our early season storm continues to drift east with just some mid and upper level clouds lingering in its wake. Marine layer could deepen overnight and leave a few ares with reduced visibilities for the late night and early morning hours. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's with a few areas dipping in to the upper 40's. Temperatures by Monday afternoon will top out in the 60's and 70's with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Looking ahead, high pressure will quickly build across the region bringing more sunshine and a developing mild offshore flow. By the middle of next week, the slight offshore flow will warm things up significantly. Our recent run of 60's will quickly warm more toward the 70's and 80's with 90's for the warmest areas by late in the work week. This is the classic Fall pattern that brings us some of our best coastal weather as the marine layer usually gets pushed well offshore. By next weekend, look for a slight turn the other way as the onshore flow rebuilds and more ocean air returns with a slow cool down through next weekend.