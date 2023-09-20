Tracking cool and moist air Wednesday

Low pressure number one has moved into the area this Wednesday morning, bringing cool and moist air with it. Clouds developed late Tuesday night and will continue to develop, creating a rather dreary and drizzly morning. The marine layer will be very dense in areas, creating reduced visibility and slick roads, be cautious as you head out the door. Clouds will be slow to clear and temperatures will stay unseasonably cool. Highs reach middle 60s and low 70s near the coast and upper 70s and 80s inland.

Yet another low pressure system will begin to make its way into the region on Thursday. This will bring even cooler air and more moisture to the Central Coast. The marine layer will be very dense and is likely to produce drizzle. With instability in the atmosphere along with added moisture, we have about a 20% chance for showers to develop, most likely in the morning. Rain amounts for lower elevations look to be in the hundredths of an inch and light rain can be expected in higher terrain. Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day before some sun peaks through by the evening. Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week, middle 60s and low 70s are expected near the coast.

Friday begins a warming trend. The cool and moist air from the low pressure systems leaves the region and temperatures will begin to rebound. Highs will gradually warm up into next week but wont quite make it back to normal. Clouds will be present each morning and then better clearing by the afternoon.