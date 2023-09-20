Temperatures cool further Thursday

The last official week of Summer has been rather-fall like, with gray skies and below average temperatures. Onshore flow has kept the marine layer in place Wednesday and temperatures were even cooler than Tuesday. The dense marine layer could produce light rain or a patchy drizzle on Thursday, which is slated to be the coolest day of the week.

Two low pressure system have kept temperatures unseasonably cool this week. The first upper low moved through the area over the past several days, with a second one making its way toward California from Canada. Northern California will feel bigger impacts from this, but temperatures locally will cool as well.

Coastal areas will feel slight cooling, with the biggest drop in temperatures expected for inland areas. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the 60s, while inland highs will cool all the way down to the 70s. These forecasted numbers for Thursday are 10-20 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with a warmup expected to begin Friday and linger into the rest of the week. Daytime high temperatures will remain below seasonal average after the warmup takes place.