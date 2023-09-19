Wednesday will be cooler than seasonal norms with possible drizzle

We have a cooler than average week on tap! Our weather will be rather uneventful with little change from day to day until the end of the week.

An upper low is west of Point Conception and will cross east over California midweek. Meanwhile, a second low will drop out of Canada and move through NorCal this week.

Onshore flow continues all week with variable cloud cover. Where there are overnight clouds, there will likely be drizzle or light rain, especially on the South Coast and in Ventura County.

The second upper low will move east Friday and high pressure will develop through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm, but are expected to remain below normal even into next week.

Low temperatures will stay in the 50s all week. Highs at the coast will be in the 60s (mostly for Central Coast beaches) and up to the mid 70s. Highs inland will be in the 70s and up to the mid 80s.

Something to look out for over the weekend - there is a low to moderate chance that tropical moisture could make its way into our region. It would be considered very late season rainfall for the water year.