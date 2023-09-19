Tracking a series of low pressure systems Tuesday

Grab those jackets, it'll be another cool morning along the Central Coast this Tuesday. Skies stayed clear late Monday night, meaning cooler overnight lows and a chilly morning. With the low pressure system moving closer to the coast, cloud cover will be rather tricky. Based on the disorganized cloud pattern Monday morning, I am inclined to believe a similar series of events will take place Tuesday morning. Gusty winds near the Gaviota coast will allow for a weak and disorganized marine layer to form but elsewhere a very dense and possibly drizzly marine layer will develop. Temperatures for the day will be almost copy and paste from Monday. Upper 60s to middle 70s can be expected near the beaches, while 70s and 80s inland.

The area of low pressure moves over the region Wednesday, bringing cool air with it, meaning temperatures will cool even further. It looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs reaching into the middle 60s and low 70s near the beaches and 70s and lower 80s for the interior. Cold air sitting on top of the region will also make for a tricky cloud forecast, as the temperature inversion (or warm air sitting over cool air) will be weak to non-existent. Any clouds that do form will be dense and will produce drizzle, but winds will be a factor in the development near Santa Barbara.

By Thursday, low pressure number one will be exiting the region, but low pressure number two moves in to quickly replace it. Temperatures stay cool and the pattern of clouds and fog will continue. The pattern will start to change by Friday, low pressure number two moves out of the area quickly and a warming trend is observed. Temperatures will slowly rebound but will still be below average.